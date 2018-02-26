MP govt to give Rs 1cr to kin of soldiers killed in line of duty

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday declared that the family of each soldier from the state killed in action would be given an ex gratia of Rs one crore along with other benefits.

"If a son of Madhya Pradesh sacrifices his life while protecting the Indian borders, Madhya Pradesh government would give an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to his family.We have also decided to give a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 to the parents of the martyred soldier, and a job to one member of the family," Chouhan said in his address at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Shaheed Smarak' at Morena.

Chouhan also lauded members of the army personnel who belong to Madhya Pradesh, "The youth of Morena and the adjoining areas have always been determined to protect 'Bharat Mata' at the borders." The ceremony was also attended by Defence Minister N. Sitharaman and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. At the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the 'Shaheed Smarak' and laid a wreath to pay tribute to the war casualties. Chouhan also said that Madhya Pradesh was "determinedly moving on the path of progress," and owed it to the soldiers who laid their lives to ensure security. "After becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, I called a meeting of police officers in Gwalior and said it clearly, that in this state, either dacoit will live or Shivraj Singh Chouhan will leave. Both cannot live together," he added. (ANI)