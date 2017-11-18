MP govt will encourage, enlighten youth: CM at MSME Convention

[India] November 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday attended the last day of the MSME-Self-Employment Convention here, wherein, he said the state government will work towards enlightenment of the youth.

Speaking at the convention, the Chief Minister said, "The Madhya Pradesh Government will encourage and enlighten the students by visiting colleges as well and a network of small cottage industries in Madhya Pradesh will be set up".

He said that a network of MSMEs would be set up across the state with the help of youth and the state would extend all cooperation in this regard.

This will generate employment, hoping that it would add 7.5 lakh jobs by next year, he said. "You all have immense potential. I will help you to fulfill all of your dreams," the Chief Minister said while addressing the public. Earlier yesterday, he said that if women decide to set up their own businesses then the state government will provide them with subsidies, adding the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Self-Employment (MSME) industries will be given 40 percent subsidy. The two-day convention was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for MSME Giriraj Singh. (ANI)