MP Govt's pressure led to Bhaiyyuji Maharaj suicide: Congress

[India], June 12 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Madhya Pradesh Government's pressure led to spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj's alleged suicide.

The Congress further demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

"Madhya Pradesh government had put pressure on him (Bhaiyyuji Maharaj) to accept privileges and support the government, which he refused to do. He was under a lot of mental pressure. CBI probe should be done," Congress media committee chairman Manak Agarwal told ANI.

Bhayyuji Maharaj allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence earlier today. He was admitted to Bombay Hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Makrand Deoskar said that all aspects of the case are being investigated.

"A suicide note and pistol have been seized. All aspects of the case are being investigated. Family members will also be questioned," Deoskar noted.

Also, Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra said, "We have seized the suicide note. In the suicide note, he has mentioned mental tension but the reason for the tension is not known as yet. We are investigating the case."

Bhayyuji, whose real name is Udaysingh Deshmukh, had a strong following in Maharashtra and was known to have political connections with the state leaders. He announced his retirement from public life in 2016.

He was associated with key leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress Party and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for a long time.

Bhayyuji earned national attention in 2011 when he had a dialogue with anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on the Lokpal Bill, when the latter was on an indefinite hunger strike and refused to discuss the bill with the Centre. (ANI)