MP: Guest lecturers tonsure heads in protest

[India], Feb 11 (ANI): Several guest lecturers, including women, got their head tonsured as a mark to protest against the state government in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday.

The guest lecturers gathered to protest against the failure of the state government to regularise their jobs.

"We don't have any option rather than tonsuring our heads. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not listening to our demands," said one of the lecturers who got her head tonsured.

Earlier in January, demanding equal pay for equal work, contractual male and female teachers in Madhya Pradesh shaved their heads as a mark of protest. (ANI)