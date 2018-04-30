MP Home Min assures strict action after candidates' caste marked on chest

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Monday assured strict action and ordered probe in a case where the caste of the candidates, appearing for constable posts, was marked on their caste in Dhar.

Talking to ANI, Singh said, "We have ordered probe when we got to know about it. The strictest action will be taken. It's a very serious crime; we never got such complaint about police recruitment process earlier."

The candidates appearing for the post of Police Constable were labelled with their respective castes on their chest during medical examinations at a district hospital on Sunday.

Earlier, Dhar Superintendent of Police Birendra Singh, condemned the incident and ordered an inquiry into it. "The incident where candidates' chests were labelled with their castes is indeed deplorable. We have taken the matter seriously as this is wrong and should not happen. I have directed an investigation into the matter so that we can prosecute the ones responsible at the earliest," he said. The Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr R. C. Panika also expressed his distress following the incident, saying, "This matter is quite serious, we will look into it and we will launch an investigation." (ANI)