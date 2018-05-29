MP Home Minister rubbishes signing of bond for peace during farmers' protest

[India], May 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday brushed aside the reports which claimed that villagers were asked to sign a bond to maintain peace ahead of the first anniversary of Mandsaur farmers' protest.

Last year on June 6, five farmers were killed in police firing during a protest in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Government hasn't given any such direction, neither it is required. This protest doesn't have farmers' backing. Supply of essential things won't stop."

To mark protest against last year's Mandsaur violence, various farmer organisations across India have called for "Gaon bandh" from June 1-10 during which no farm produce would be allowed to be transported outside villages. Earlier reports emerged that, ahead of the first anniversary of Mandsaur farmers' protest, the district administration has asked hundreds of villagers to sign a bond saying they will maintain peace in the area. (ANI)