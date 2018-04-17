MP Home minister's take on SC/ST Protection Act

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday stated that any action taken on upcoming cases should be under the review petition submitted by the government in the Supreme Court over the SC/ST Protection Act.

On April 17, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that the State government will appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court on the SC/ST protection Act.

The apex court, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

The ruling led to an uproar amongst the SC/ST people who alleged that the Act has been diluted. The Centre, on April 3, filed a review petition against the ruling which went in vain as the top court refused to stay its order and asked all parties to submit detailed replies. (ANI)