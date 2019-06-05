MP: Information Commissioner serves notice to Satna police on illegal challans

[India], June 4 (ANI): Taking strict cognisance of Satna police's failure to provide details of no-parking challans issued in the past, Madhya Pradesh Information Commissioner Rahul Singh on Monday issued a notice to the former officials of the department regarding discrepancies in money collected as no-parking fines.

Taking to Twitter, Bhopal Information Commissioner tweeted some documents asserting that Satna police has no information on how many no-parking fines were issued in the year 2016 and how much money was deposited in the treasury.

"If the police don't have this record than there is no way to find the number of people who were penalised and the amount of money that went to the state treasury," Singh observed. The notice has been served in this regard to the then Superintendent of Police (SP) and other concerned officials. Singh also brought the alleged irregularity to the notice of the state DGP. The revelation came to the fore after a Satna resident Jawahar Lal Jain filed an RTI demanding details of no-parking penalty tickets issued in 2016. (ANI)