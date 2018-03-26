MP journo's 'murder': Shivraj Chouhan assures of strict action

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): After a national TV reporter was run over by a truck in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured of strict action in the matter

Journalist Sandeep Sharma was mowed down by a speeding truck in Bhind district yesterday. He had been reporting on illegal sand mining in the state, and earlier, reportedly, had notified police also about threat to his life.

"Security of journalists is our priority and strict action will be taken against the culprit," Chouhan told reporters.

Meanwhile, journalist Sandeep's relative Kamade Prasad Tripathi told ANI, "Sandeep Sharma's death is not an accident but an assassination. The people on whom he was reporting have plotted the murder. He had also been getting threat calls for which no action was taken then." Tripathi further demanded a CBI probe into the case. Earlier in the day, the state police set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe journalist's death. (ANI)