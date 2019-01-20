MP leaders' death: BJP will come out on streets, warns Shivraj

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): In the wake of the death of two BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh recently, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned the Congress government in the state that if such incidents are not curbed, the BJP will "come out on the streets."

"Government is taking this lightly. There seems to be a larger conspiracy behind this (BJP leader killed in Mandsaur). I demand a CBI inquiry. BJP leader was killed in Barwani, I warn the government that they stop such incidents otherwise BJP will come out on streets," Singh told ANI.

Continuing his tirade against the Kamal Nath government, Chouhan said law and order has collapsed in the state and criminals are now "fearless." "Congress used to talk of change but what change is this? Murders have started here, there was one in Indore, then in Mandsaur where a BJP leader was killed, another BJP leader killed in Barwani. Criminals are fearless today. Law and order completely collapsed," said Shivraj. Manoj Thackeray, a BJP MLA from Barwani, was found dead in a field earlier today, less than a week after Mandsaur Municipal Corporation chairman Prahlad Bandhwar was shot dead. Balwadi ASP said a blood-stained rock was found at the site where Thackeray's body was found. "He (Manoj) had gone for his routine morning walk. A blood-stained rock has been found from the crime site. Speculation is that he was killed with that rock," he told media here. Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya met the family of Bandhwar who was shot dead on January 17 in Mandsaur. Bandhwar's family, too, demanded a CBI investigation into the death of the BJP leader. A BJP leader, Manish Bairagi, has been arrested in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh in connection with Prahlad's demise. (ANI)