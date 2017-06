[India] June 28,(ANI): Five people were killed and one sustained injured after being struck by lightning in Dindori on Wednesday.

"The victims have been identified as Maheshwari, Sharda, Poonam, Sushma, Nambalim who died on the spot, whereas a boy was injured," said Simala Pradas Superintendent of Police (SP).

Earlier in the week, monsoon in Madhya Pradesh brought incessant rains that triggered flash floods in parts of the state.

Many houses were inundated and several people stranded. (ANI)