MP: Lizard found in mid-day meal, 8 children fall sick

[India] (ANI): As many as eight children fell sick on Saturday and were rushed to the hospital after consuming a mid-day meal in which a lizard was found.

The incident took place at an Anganwadi, in Vijayraghavgarh in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

Children are reportedly fit and healthy now and the state officials have commenced an interrogation in this matter.

This is the second incident after May 15's when as many as twenty seven children fell ill in Bihar's Jamui after they ate a mid-day meal in which a dead lizard was found.

Earlier on May 10, children at a government school in Faridabad consumed a mid-day meal in which a baby snake was found. (ANI)