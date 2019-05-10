MP: Man barges into Block Office with hatchet to threaten govt official

[India], May 10 (ANI): A man on Thursday barged into Block Office of Damoh with a hatchet to threaten a government official for not releasing funds allotted to his father under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The man's brother identified as Pramod Basor also accused the Block Coordinator Rohit Yadav of taking a bribe and not giving funds to the beneficiaries on time.

PMAY, implemented in 2015, aims to fulfil the housing requirement of urban poor including slum dwellers through slum rehabilitation with the participation of private developers using the land as a resource and by providing affordable housing in partnership with public and private sectors.

Besides, the scheme also provides subsidy for beneficiary-led individual house construction. (ANI)