MP min refuses to comment on daughter-in-law's suicide

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rampal Singh on Monday refused to make a comment on the alleged suicide of his daughter-in-law, saying that the discussion on the same would hurt the sentiments of his family.

"Investigation is underway. Discussing it now will hurt the sentiments of the family. I think it is inappropriate to comment on it now," he told the media.

On the other hand, the Congress Party is all set to stage a protest in the state assembly tomorrow and demand for the resignation of the minister in the connection.

The party has directed all MLAs to be present in the assembly tomorrow. Singh's daughter-in-law Preeti allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on March 16, by hanging herself. Preeti was married to Rampal Singh's younger son Girijesh Singh. (ANI)