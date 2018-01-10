MP minister invites wrath of Valmiki community after she calls sage a 'dacoit'

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis on Tuesday invited the wrath of Valmiki community after she called sage Valmiki, author of Ramayana, a dacoit.

Chitnis was here to participate in the All India Valmiki community conclave.

After she finished her address, some of the members of Valmiki community protested against her for insulting the great sage by calling him a dacoit.

Though Chitnis immediately tendered apology from the stage, she maintained that she was misunderstood.

Later talking to reporters, Chitnis said, "I was only talking about correcting the history that was written under British Rule. If someone is hurt by my words then I apologise from the core of my heart."