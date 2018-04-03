MP Minister whose home was attacked promotes peace

[India] April 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Lal Singh Arya on Tuesday said he believes in peace. The Minister's statement came after police foiled an attempt to storm the residence of Arya in Bhind district earlier in the day.

The mob, which was protesting over the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act, reportedly pelted stones on Arya's residence.

Arya, a Dalit, was not home when the incident took place.

Talking to ANI, Arya said that the Congress workers were involved in the stone pelting.

"I was not at my residence when stone pelting at my house took place. It is today that I got to know that some Congress workers were involved in this," Arya told ANI. The 'Happiness Minister', however, said, "I believe in peace, even if they (Congress) continue to throw stones. Meanwhile, the death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to violent protests during the nationwide bandh called by several Dalit organisations has reached seven after one more person succumbed to its injuries. Protests across the country turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab. The Supreme Court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court to reconsider its order. (ANI)