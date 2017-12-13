MP minister's proposal to expedite gun licenses to women

[India], December 13 (ANI): Women and Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis on Wednesday sent a proposal to the Home Ministry to expedite gun licenses to women.

The proposal seeks speedy disposal of cases wherein women, including rape and sexual harassment victims, have sought gun licenses.

Speaking to ANI, Chitnis said, "My recommendation is that if a woman requires a weapon license, then she should get it without delay. This would boost their morale and they'll feel confident".

"We won't give license to every rape victim or victims of other forms of harassment but to only those who apply for it, provided they meet all the conditions," she said. Chitnis further noted that the proposal to empower women with gun licenses was inspired by the bill. The Women and Child Development Minister's statement comes days after the state government which recently passed a bill to award death penalty to those accused of rape and gangrape of girls aged 12 or less. (ANI)