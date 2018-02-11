MP: Minor burnt alive for resisting rape

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl in Sustani village of Madhya Pradesh was burnt alive for trying to resist rape.

In a horrifying incident that took place on Friday, the accused tried to rape the minor on finding her alone at home. Enraged at the victim's cries of protest, he silenced her by burning her alive by pouring kerosene.

Thereafter, the culprit fled from the spot.

The victim was admitted in the district hospital on Saturday night, where the doctors said that 50 percent of her body sustained burn injuries. After a primary treatment, she was referred to Bhopal.

A complaint has been registered with Rajgarh Police, and a three-member team has been formed to nab the culprit, SDOP Shambhu Singh Ahirwal informed.