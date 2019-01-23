MP: Patients being served meals in hands

For the past several days, patients at the government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district are being served meals directly into their hands instead of on plates!

When asked, a person in charge of meals said they had stopped serving food on plates as the plates kept getting stolen by the patients.

There has been no response from the hospital authorities when asked about the issue and the health risks posed through such unhygienic practices.

Patients also told ANI that they were being given meals without plates for quite a few days now. (ANI)