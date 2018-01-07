MP: People light candles over tragic death of students

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): A small crowd lighted candles in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh to pay tribute to the five children killed in a school bus mishap.

The Indore Police on Saturday arrested two people in connection with the Friday's road accident here that claimed the lives of the school goers and the bus driver.

District Collector Nishant Warwade had, earlier in the day, said that a magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident.

"The responsibility of schools in such cases would be fixed to ensure children's safety in the future. The government has issued guidelines for schools after a school bus accident in Bhopal. We will fix the responsibility on schools to ensure the safety of children," Warwade told ANI.

He added: "We have asked the police for assistance in the matter and for best medical aid to be given to those injured. Also proud that the parents of Kirti Agarwal, one of the students who passed away, donated her eyes and skin." The incident took place at the Kanadia Road after a Delhi Public School (DPS) bus collided with a truck. Of the total 16 students, eight suffered severe injuries in the mishap. They were later rushed to a nearby hospital. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences on Twitter saying, "I pray to God for the peace of the innocent children who lost their lives in the road accident in Indore and the power to families to bear this mishappening." (ANI)