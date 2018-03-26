MP Police constitutes SIT for journalist's death

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe journalist Sandeep Sharma's death.

"Police have formed a SIT team after Journalist Sandeep Sharma, who had been reporting on Sand Mafia, was run over by a truck in Bhind," said Bhind Superintend of Police (SP).

Sharma, who had been reporting against Sand Mafia, was mowed down by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Sunday.

The journalist had earlier filed a police complaint for allegedly receiving death threat by some unknown people. (ANI)