MP police gears up for 'bandh' against SC/ST Act amendments

[India], Sept 4 (ANI): With Section 144 imposed in several districts across Madhya Pradesh in lieu of the 'Bharat bandh' called against amendments of SC/ST Act on September 6, the state police have geared up security and have been asked to do proper arrangements as per the scheduled program.

"Police have been directed to contact the groups holding protests and do arrangements as per scheduled program. If needed, police can also carry out restrictive proceedings," said Makrand Deuskar, IG Law and Order.

About 35 organisations have called for a bandh in the state, forcing the government to impose Section 144 in Satna, Bhind, Shivpuri, Gwalior and other districts. The Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 was passed in Lok Sabha on August 6. The Congress party later alleged that the Centre has now passed the bill thinking about next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)