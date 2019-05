[India], May 2 (ANI): Bhopal Police has arrested one Himanshu Pratap Singh from Vidisha in connection with the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) GL Ahirwar.

Ahirwar was shot dead in Awadhpuri police station area of Bhopal.

Police said Ahirwar was killed by Singh at his residence in Awadhpuri area here on Wednesday.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)