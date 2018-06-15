MP police recruitment: 9 girls arrested for protesting against CM

[India], June 15 (ANI): Nine girls were arrested for protesting against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The girls demanded relaxation in height criteria in the recently announced police constable recruitment exams.

The girls were arrested on Thursday under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) after they sneaked into a function being addressed by Chouhan at the Lal Parade ground.

"They (police) took our pregnancy test. Male constables even peeped inside our changing rooms. We were made to sit with prisoners arrested for murder," one of those arrested told ANI while accusing the state police of misbehaving with them.

The girl added: "Chief Minister himself had promised relaxation in height criteria (currently 158 cm). What's our crime?" Chouhan in October 2017 had announced to reduce the height criteria of 158 cm before next police recruitment for women. The girls have reportedly been protesting at the Yadgar-e-Shahjahani park for the last two days. This comes after the Madhya Pradesh government announced the recruitment of 15000 personnel at various posts in the police department last month. (ANI)