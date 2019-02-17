MP Police rescues abducted child within 24 hrs 

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): The two-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Agar Malwa district hospital recently was found in Bhadwa village on Saturday, the police said.

“On February 15, a two-year-old kid Ayan was kidnapped from the district hospital in Agar Malwa. We registered the case under IPC 363 against the accused. We circulated the child’s information ‘on social media and other media,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Srivastava.

Ayan had come along with his father Akram to visit the district hospital where he was kidnapped around 12 pm on Friday.

A person was seen taking the child away in the CCTV footage. “We got the information about the Ayan’s presence in Bhadwa village. We rescued the child from the custody of a transgender. The main accused in the case is Ajay who gave the child to transgender,” Srivastava added. (ANI)