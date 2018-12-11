MP polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya confident of BJP's win

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win a fourth term in Madhya Pradesh, said party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The senior BJP leader also underlined that his party will retain power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya stated, "We (BJP) will definitely form a government in Madhya Pradesh. Seeing the early trends coming from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, we believe BJP will form a government there as well."

However, as per the data compiled by the Election Commission of India, till 9:40 am, in the state of Madhya Pradesh the trend reflects that the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party is leading on 43 seats, while BJP is lagging behind with 29. The BJP with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the state chief minister was first voted to power in November 2005. Chouhan contested a by-election from Budhni assembly constituency the following year, winning his old seat by a margin of over 36,000 votes. The elections for the 230-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh took place on November 28. The fate of 2,899 political contenders contesting the polls on different party tickets will be decided later in the day. Not only that as many as 1,094 Independent candidates are also testing their fortunes.(ANI)