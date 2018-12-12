MP polls: Shivraj Chouhan wins from Budhni

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the Assembly poll from Budhni constituency, although uncertainty looms over the formation of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Chouhan, who contested against Congress' Arun Subhashchandra, gathered a total of 1,23,492 votes.

As many as 12 ministers from the current Madhya Pradesh Council of Ministers have lost the poll in their respective constituencies, including Antarsingh Arya (Sendhwa), Deepak Joshi (Hatpipliya), Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya (Gwalior), Rustam Singh (Morena), Jayant Malaiya (Damoh), and Sharad Jain (Jabalpur North), to name a few.

As per the current details provided by the Election Commission of India, the Congress has won 73 seats and is leading on 41 seats, while the BJP has won 72 seats and is leading on 37 seats. The Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit will meet the Governor and stake claim to form the government as soon as they win 116 seats in the state. (ANI)