MP: Rahul accuses BJP of exploiting marginalized

[India], Oct 06 (ANI): Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday intensified his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of exploiting the marginalised in the state.

Gandhi also claimed that the farmers, Adivasi (tribals), Dalits and minorities are exploited under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government while promising that the Congress has always stood with the marginalised and will continue to do so.

Addressing a public gathering at Morena, Gandhi said, "Today, farmers, Aadivasis, Dalits and minorities are exploited. One by one their rights are being taken away from them. The Congress party is standing with them. We promise, we will give you your rights related to water, forest, land. We will not give up."

Tribals and farmers from 17 different states were gathered in Morena Stadium Ground for Gandhi's speech. Further hitting out at the BJP-run governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi alleged that the BJP is destroying the entire Panchayati system in the country. "We brought in Tribal Bill, but BJP does not want to implement it. As soon as Congress party comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, we will bring the tribal bill into force. I have always thought of people's rights in all my actions. The BJP has also destroyed the entire Panchayati system in the country," he added. Recounting the works done by the Congress, when in power, Gandhi said, "Congress had strengthened the nation through the implementation of the Green Revolution and White Revolution. Green Revolution and White Revolution empowered farmers and strengthened the nation. Empowering each individual has enabled us to compete against global superpowers like the USA." Later, the Congress president also performed aarti and participated in Narmada Puja along with party leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia at Gwarighat near Jabalpur. He also held a road show in Jabalpur. The assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11. The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003. (ANI)