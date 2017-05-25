MP: Shivraj announces ex gratia for Neemuch accident victims

[India], May 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Couhan on Thursday announced ex gratia of Rs. two lakhs each to the next of kin of those killed in the road accident here.

The Madhya Pradesh Government will also granted an ex gratia of Rs. 50,000 to the one with major injures and Rs. 25,000 for minor's.

Earlier in the day, at least 11 people were killed while 12 others sustained serious injury after a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned here.

The people were coming from Sanwariaji Temple which is located near Chittorgarh - Udaipur Highway in Rajasthan when the accident took place.

The injured were rushed to Neemuch hospital for medical treatment. (ANI)