MP: Shivraj lashes out at Congress over urea shortage claim

[India], December 23 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday slammed the incumbent Congress government for blaming him for the shortage of urea in the state.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government, Chouhan said that instead of levelling baseless allegations at the previous dispensation, the Congress party should concentrate on running the state efficently.

Rubbishing Congress' claims of urea shortage, Chouhan told ANI, " Congress is in power in the state now, they should stop making baseless allegations and run the government efficiently. The state has already received more than 4 lakh metric tonne Urea till December 15, it should be distributed among farmers appropriately."

This comes amid the Congress government writing off loans of farmers in the state. After winning the recently-concluded elections, the Congress government as promised, waived farm loans in the state. A similar announcement was made by the grand old party in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where it uprooted the BJP and formed the government. (ANI)