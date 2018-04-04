MP: Shop torched over SC/ST Act protest

[India], Apr. 4 (ANI): While curfew is imposed in various areas of Gwalior, Bhind, and Morena districts, the protestors in Bhind torched a shop outside a municipal office and set a tyre on fire.

In the wake of violence prevailed due to the protest over SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, arms licenses have been suspended in some of the areas of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

Protests across the country turned violent on Monday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay its order on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act. (ANI)