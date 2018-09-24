MP: Social welfare dept chief resigns from BJP's primary membership

[India], Sept 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Board Chief Padma Shukla on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shukla, who was a BJP member since 1980, also held a state cabinet rank.

In a letter to BJP state president Rakesh Singh, Shukla expressed her disappointment with the party saying, "I have been a primary member of the party since 1980 and have discharged my duties accordingly. I am upset because of the negligence and exploitation of the party workers in Vijayraghavgarh constituency post 2014 by-polls. Thus, I am resigning from the primary membership of the party."

She has also resigned from the post of state Social Welfare Board chief. (ANI)