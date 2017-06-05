  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. MP tent collapse: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures assistance to injured

MP tent collapse: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures assistance to injured

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 05, 2017 23:46 hrs

[India], June 5 (ANI): With at least 20 injured after a tent collapsed in Indore due to strong winds during a thunderstorm, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday assured that assistance will be provided to the injured who are being treated at local hospitals.

Chauhan took to Twitter saying "After this incident, I assure that we are in full support with the injured and their family".

Chauhan further stated that, all the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals and no delay in treatment will be made.

Chauhan, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu were also at the site when the incident happened but escaped unhurt. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features