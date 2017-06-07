MP tragedy: 14 killed, 8 injured in cracker factory fire

[India], June 7 (ANI): At least 14 people were killed and another eight were injured after a massive fire broke out in a cracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district today.

Expressing his condolences over the tragic incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next kin of the deceased killed in the incident.

Moreover, the government has also promised to bear all the expenses of the treatment of the injured.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)