MP twin brother murder case: Satna police arrests 6 men

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): The police on Sunday arrested six people in connection with the murder of abducted twin brothers from Madhya Pradesh.

The accused identified as Raju Dwivedi, Padam Shukla, Lucky Singh, Rohit Dwivedi, Ramkesh Yadav and Pintu have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"The police managed to identify the suspected culprits after a man clicked the photograph of the motorcycle on which two of the accused were riding. The man sensed something suspicious after one of the accused made a call from his mobile phone and demanded ransom amount from the family of the victims," the Uttar Pradesh police said in its press statement.

The 5-year-old twin brothers were kidnapped from Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot area on February 12 and were later found dead in a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda. The two brothers, who were students of Sadguru Public School, were kidnapped at a gunpoint by two masked men from their school bus near Nayagaon. Post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death. (ANI)