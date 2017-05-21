MP: Two arrested for helping Naxals

[India], May 21 (ANI): Bhopal Police has arrested two people, who were allegedly working as middlemen between the contractors of Tendu leaves and the Naxalites.

Both of the people were from the Balaghat District. One of them, named Roop Lal, was the head person of Harrah Nala village and the other, named Jai Pal, was a checker of Tendu leaves.

The Naxalites used to send them the name of the contractor and they use to collect money from them and deliver it to the former.

"We have recovered Rs. 2.5 lakhs from their possession. Case has been registered under section 120 B, 121 A of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both of the accused will be on Police remand for next three day," Balaghat SP, Amit Sanghi told ANI.

He said that both the accused were helping the Naxalites from quite a long time. (ANI)