MP: Villagers compelled to drink dirty water

[India], Apr. 13 (ANI): In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, villagers have been compelled to drink unclean water from a well.

With no options to purify the water, the villagers here are being forced to use cloth to filter it.

"We cannot even hold wedding ceremonies here and have to go to Delhi. Our Buffaloes have gone weak without adequate water, so we carry load ourselves," said one of the Jhamtuli dwellers.

In an attempt to provide aid for the villagers, authorities have started taking measures to tap the declining groundwater table.

"We have drilled a deep bore and have found water at the depth of 600 meters. Now we will fit a submersible pump inside it, probably by tomorrow. We have also selected a point for a hand pump," said Ajaz Khan, the Sub-Divisional Officer, Public Health and Engineering Department, Chhatarpur. (ANI)