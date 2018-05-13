MP will become ODF by Oct 2 this year: Shivraj Chouhan

[India], May 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the state will become open defecation free (ODF) by October 2 of this year.

The chief minister, while launching Gobardhan Yojana (scheme) here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed sanitation into a public movement, which has brought the changes in the mindset of the people.

On the occasion, Chouhan administered oath to sanitation workers to inspire people to use toilets and help in making Madhya Pradesh a clean and healthy state.

Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti and Chouhan together inaugurated the scheme here. The scheme aims at generating energy from solid waste in the villages and helping villagers in increasing their income too in the process, in addition to keeping the areas clean. Secretary of Sanitation and Drinking Water Ministry, Parmeshwaran Iyer has claimed that about 55 crore people of the country used to go for open defecation, before the beginning of Swachha Bharat Abhiyan in 2014 while the number has now plunged to 20 crore in three and a half year. (ANI)