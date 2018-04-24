MP woman builds pet dog's grave on government land

[India] Apr 24(ANI): A woman Tehsildar (Executive Magistrate) has allegedly got a grave constructed for her pet dog on a government land in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

After the death of her pet dog earlier this month, Amita Singh who has also been a Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) contestant built a grave. She also performed the thirteenth consecration of her dog.

Speaking to ANI, Amita said, "The land was in a filthy condition and people used to throw garbage there. I have built this so that people grow compassionate towards animals. There is space for shelter and keeping water for birds."

A large number of people arrived to see the construction.(ANI)