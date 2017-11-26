MP: Woman raped at knifepoint in moving train

[India], November 26 (ANI): A woman has been allegedly raped at a knifepoint in a moving train in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Jeetu Malviya, raped the woman, a popcorn vendor, in the toilet of Amarkantak Express, plying between Bhopal and Itarsi, on Saturday.

A complaint was filed by the victim's husband with Budni Police on Sunday, who then registered a zero FIR and transferred the matter to Habibganj Government Railway Police (GRP) station.

Both the victim and the accused know each other, as Malviya is also a popcorn vendor, police said.

GRP police officer B.L. Sen told ANI that the accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and efforts were on to nab him.(ANI)