MP: Women made to lie on carpets post sterilisation surgery

[India], Nov 14 (ANI): In a shocking incident, women patients were allegedly made to lie down on carpets after undergoing surgical sterilisation at Satna's Nagaur Community Health Centre in Madhya Pradesh.

When questioned on the negligence of the centre, the chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Satna, DN Gaurtam told media: "When I inquired about it I was told that the room is being repaired and there were many patients. So they were made to lie down on the carpets on the floor. They should have given them beds. I have given them strict instructions."

The state government criticised the health department for such negligence and ordered an investigation into the matter. "This is inhumane and can't be tolerated. I have directed officers to conduct an investigation and take strict action against the people responsible. A doctor must always be sensitive. Staff should have been more alert," said Rustam Singh, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister. "We are already introducing and implementing various schemes to aid people but such incidents give a chance to people to complain. The sensitivity towards children and women should be higher. We have recently appointed more than 700 doctors," added Singh. (ANI)