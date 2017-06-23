MP: Youth thrashed by villagers for having alleged affair with married woman

[India], June 23 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a youth and his alleged lover were thrashed by villagers in Satna's Rampur area of Madhya Pradesh.

According to villagers, the youth was allegedly having an affair with a married woman.

The villagers have also accused the youth, identified as Sadiq Khan, of carrying a weapon with which he used to threaten the villagers.

However, Sadiq denied having any arm or weapon with him.

The woman's husband, with the help of the villagers, yesterday got hold of the alleged couple when they were inside the house and tied them to a tree, following which the youth was beaten up by them.

However, the situation came under control when the police arrived and freed the tied couple. The Rampur Police have filed a case against the villagers, involved in beating the youth, under Sections 294, 323, 506 b and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Satna Rameshwar Yadav, "He (Sadiq) came to meet a female acquaintance. Action will be taken against those involved and also against him we if we receive any complaint about him troubling any woman or any other person." (ANI)