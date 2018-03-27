MPPEB Vyapam Patwari Results 2017 declared; how to check at peb.mp.gov.in

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), formerly known as Vyapam, has released the Patwari recruitment 2017 examination results.

The MP PEB Patwari results can be accessed from the official website of Vyapam or MPPEB. The Patwari results are available at PEB's new website at peb.mp.gov.in, not at vyapam.nic.in.

The vyapam patwari exams were held from December 9 to December 31 last year.

MP PEB Patwari recruitment exam held at various exam centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi.

Earlier, the MPPEB had announced 9,235 vacancies for Vyapam Patwari recruitment 2017. How to check MPPEB Vyapam Patwari Results 2017: 1. Go to peb.mp.gov.in 2. Chose either English or Hindi from home page 3. Click on the results link 4. Enter the required details 5. Click on the search button 6. Download your results Take a printout