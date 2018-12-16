MPs discuss 'New India', call for people-centric governance

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Government's 'New India' slogan could not be dismissed as a mere vision or statement and it is work-in-progress stressed Anurag Singh Thakur, MP, Bharatiya Janata Party, while speaking at the 91st Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

During the interaction, lawmakers from different parties participated and expressed their view of the 'New India' story and expectation of people for the government.

Thakur also shared the 3 E's and 3 M's vision of the Central government.

"These are Education, Employment and Empowerment and Mobile, Mobility and Modernisation. The 'New India' envisioned by the government seeks to facilitate the movement of people and goods, focus on farm modernization, cooperative federalism with pro-active policy formulation that was free of corruption," he said. Dinesh Trivedi, MP, All India Trinamool Congress, struck a philosophical note, stating that the vision of a 'New India' can be realised only when there is an understanding of the country's strength. This strength is manifest in India's knowledge, he said, adding that there is an imperative need to change the narrative from negativity to positivity to realize the vision. Pinaki Misra, MP, Biju Janata Dal, called for a non-partisan approach in addressing the problems of the people. "There is a need to reflect on the distress being faced by the agrarian sector, the absence of the fear of the rule of law and the lack of appetite for reforms", Misra emphasized. Rajeev Gowda, MP, Indian National Congress, spoke of the imperative of having a healthy, happy, humane, harmonious and a hugely successful Hindustan. "The focus must remain on managing the migration from rural to urban centres, living in harmony with nature, inclusiveness, quality education, strengthening and maintaining institutions, and unleashing the power of human capital", said Gowda. Geeta Kothapalli, MP, Jana Jagruti Party, underlined the need for making governance people-centric, quality education for all, meeting the basic health needs of the people, engaging the youth in developmental programmes and schemes and mainstreaming of women in the economic and social space. Sangita Reddy, Vice President, FICCI and Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, in her remarks, said that it was important for business and government to come together to create the positivity required for the progress of the country. "There was a need for nimble footedness in identifying the changes taking place in society in order to chalk out the future of India," Reddy said. (ANI)