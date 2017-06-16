MPs should stay in their limits: former DGCA

[India], June 16 (ANI): After IndiGo and Air India barred Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy from boarding their flights for creating ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport, former Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Kanu Gohain said that such incidents are violation of security regulation and Member of Parliament (MPs) should stay in their limits.

"Such incidents are very shameful. This is aviolation of security regulation. MPs should stay in their limits too," Gohain told ANI.

Both IndiGo and Air India yesterday barred Reddy from taking their flights for creating ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport over boarding pass.

The Indigo airlines approached the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) to ban Reddy from Jet Airways, Go Airlines, Spicejet and other members of the FIA.

However, Reddy earlier rebuffed the charges of him creating ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport and said, he did not misbehave with any official of Indigo.

The TDP MP said that there were a number of people standing at the counter when he reached the airport, who had not been granted the boarding pass.

While confirming the reports of the ruckus created by Reddy, the IndiGo Airlines said that Reddy raged against the staff and behaved aggressively.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, in its letter, stated that the MP delayed the flight by 28 minutes from its scheduled departure time, adding that it will take necessary action to address the violation.

Reddy arrived late at the airport and demanded a boarding pass after the staff closed the counter as the deadline ended. However, he was later provided a boarding pass.

Reportedly, some property in the Indigo office was broken and a staff was also manhandled. However, the Vishakapatnam airport director refused the same and said it was just an argument which was sorted out soon.

Reddy had repeated the same behaviour in October last year at the Vijaywada Airport, when he had arrived late to catch an Air India flight. He had then resorted to vandalism and an argument. (ANI)