MSHRC seeks report from BMC over Kamala Mills fire

[India] Jan. 04 (ANI): The Mahrashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Thursday directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit a report on Kamala Mills fire in which 14 people were killed last month.

The MSHRC chairperson Justice S.R. Bannurmath issued the notice to the BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to submit the report on the tragedy on or before January 29.

The Commission issued the notice while hearing a complaint filed by Vivekanand Gupta.

In his complaint on January 1, Gupta had said gross violations of fire safety rules and norms had resulted in the tragic incident and sought a direction to the BMC to carry out an extensive inquiry into the incident.

The BMC has also been warned that if it fails to file a report on or before January 29 then the Commission may proceed to take further action. "In the event you (the commissioner) fail to submit the required information on or before January 29, the commission may proceed to take further action as it deems fit and proper," said Justice Bannurmath in an order. Fourteen people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured when a major fire broke late night on December 28 at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel. The massive fire reportedly had allegedly broken out from the '1Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area. (ANI)