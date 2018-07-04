MSP Hike will improve life quality of farmers: Yogi

[India], July 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the Central government's decision to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by Rs 200 per quintal.

"This will bring happiness to the farmers. This is a major decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. This will improve the quality of life of farmers," Adityanath told ANI.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also approved the increase in MSP of 14 Kharif crops.

The MSP of paddy (common grade) has been increased by Rs 200 to Rs 1,750 per quintal, while that of Grade A variety by Rs 160 per quintal to Rs 1,750.

The MSP of medium staple cotton has been increased to Rs 5,150 from Rs 4,020 earlier, and that of long staple cotton to Rs 5,450 from Rs 4,320 per quintal. In pulses, MSP of Tur has been raised to Rs 5,675 per quintal from Rs 5,450, while that of Moong to Rs 6,975 per quintal from Rs 5,575. Urad MSP has been hiked to Rs 5,600 from Rs 5,400 per quintal. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had assured farmers that the Centre will approve the higher minimum support price for Kharif crops. Paddy is the main Kharif crop, the sowing of which has already begun with the onset of southwest monsoon. (ANI)