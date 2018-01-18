MT Genessa oil tanker: India Coast Guard fire fight on

[India], Jan. 18 (ANI): Three Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessels, nine Tugs from KPT, Reliance, Essar, Adani and ICG Dornier continues to douse the flames on the MT Genessa oil tanker, which broke out yesterday, off the coast of Kandla.

However, water sampling of the ocean shows no sign of oil spilling, informed the Gujarat Defence Ministry.

ICG control vessel is at the site and ICGS Samudra Pavak is overseeing the entire operations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ICG evacuated 26 crew members of an oil tanker after a major fire broke out on it.

The MT Genessa oil tanker, which was anchored about 15 nautical miles off Deendayal Port in Kandla, was reportedly carrying at least 30,000 tonnes of high-speed Diesel. (ANI)