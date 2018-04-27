MU appoints new vice chancellor after 8 months

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): The Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities in the State, CH. Vidyasagar Rao appointed Dr Suhas Raghunath Pednekar as the Vice Chancellor of the Mumbai University at Raj Bhavan on Friday following the results fiasco.

It has been a long wait of almost eight months since the previous VC, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, was sacked on 24th October 2017.

He will have to inherit the same faulty On Screen Marking (OSM) system that delayed results for months.

The new VC is the professor of Chemistry and Principal of Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College.

Dr Devanand Shinde, Vice-Chancellor of the Shivaji University, Kolhapur, was holding the additional charge of the post of Vice-Chancellor since then. The Governor had constituted a search committee under the chairmanship of Dr K. Kasturirangan, former chairman of ISRO, to shortlist names that were suitable for appointment of Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai.(ANI)