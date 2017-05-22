Much-needed showers brings relief for Delhi-NCR from searing heat

[India], May 22 (ANI): Reeling under heatwave conditions, Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) residents got respite on Monday morning as rain lashed through the night, bringing down the temperature to 29 degree Celsius.

The showers, reported from different parts of Delhi and NCR brought a welcome relief from the heat for the city residents.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) had forecasted overcast conditions with developments of thunder and lightning in some parts of the city yesterday.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.6 degrees C, while the minimum was 27.1 degrees. However, evening showers led to waterlogging in a few places in the city. The worst affected areas were Chirag Dilli, Nehru Place, Modi Mill, Dhaula Kuan and ITO. On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 38.7 and 28.4 degrees Celsius respectively. (ANI)